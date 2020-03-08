Police: Body found floating in mining pond in Johor

Police said the fully-clothed body of an unidentified man was found floating in a disused mining pond near the traffic lights of Taman Suria |today.— Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, March 8 — The fully-clothed body of an unidentified man was found floating in a disused mining pond near the traffic lights of Taman Suria here today.

Johor Baru Selatan police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said the victim, believed to be in his 30s, was spotted by an angler at 2.30pm.

He said the body was pulled out by a team of firemen from the Tebrau fire station.

However, a check of the body found no suspicious injuries or bruises, and no identification document was also found.

“A check of the mining pond also did not find any items or vehicle believed to be owned by the victim.

“There were also no criminal elements found at the scene,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the body has been sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem and the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama