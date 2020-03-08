Indonesian man found dead in Kluang, believed murdered

An Indonesian man was found dead, believed to have been murdered, at a workers quarters near an oil palm plantation in Kampung Bentong near here last night. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KLUANG, March 8 — An Indonesian man was found dead, believed to have been murdered, at a workers quarters near an oil palm plantation in Kampung Bentong near here last night.

Kluang District Police chief ACP Mohd Abduh Ismail said they received a call from the public, who found the deceased sprawled and with injuries to his face, at about 10.20pm.

He said preliminary investigation showed that the house owner also received a call informing him that the deceased, who was also his employee, had been slashed by four individuals.

“The deceased stayed at the house with three others, who are believed to have fled out of fear, and police are looking for them to assist investigations.

“The victim was stabbed on the left side of his neck, slashed on the left chest, chin and back of the head,” he said in a statement today, adding that the police had yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased and the three housemates.

He said the victim’s personal belongings were found missing and that the police are investigating the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama