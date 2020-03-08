13 Labuan village heads quit, join Bersatu

The logo of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia is seen in this file picture taken December 27, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

LABUAN, March 8 — Thirteen of the 27 village heads in Labuan representing parties in Pakatan Harapan (PH) today resigned with immediate effect and joined Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Of the 13 village heads, five were from Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), five from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and three from Warisan.

Their resignations were following the fall of the PH government on Feb 24 as soon as Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned resulting in the transfer of power from PH to Perikatan Nasional which is expected to form the Cabinet next Tuesday.

Those who resigned were the village heads of Kampung Bukit Kalam, Kampung Bebuloh, Sg Lada, Sg Miri, Sg Labu, Lajau, Kampung Sg Bangat, Patau-Patau 2, Pohon Batu, Bukit Kuda, Sg Buton, Sg Bedaun and Lubok Temiang.

Labuan Bersatu chief, Datuk Suhaili Abd Rahman said their resignations were regarded as a good decision because all the three parties they represented were now in the opposition block.

‘’It was like during the transfer of power from Barisan Nasional (BN) to PH after the 14th General Election, when all the village heads were asked to step down. But today, they have resigned before being asked to do so,’’ he told a media conference today.

Suhaili said all the village heads joined Bersatu on the basis of confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddib Yassin who is the president of Bersatu.

‘’I am told there will be more following in their footsteps and joining Bersatu in the next few days,’’ he said. — Bernama