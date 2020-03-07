Zahid not seeking Cabinet position

Umno President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi speaking at the meeting of Umno branches in the Bagan Datuk division at the Bagan Datuk Umno Complex, March 7, 2020. — Bernama pic

BAGAN DATUK, March 7 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has decided not to offer himself for consideration in Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet line-up.

“As Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno President, I have decided to be not considered for any Cabinet position,” he said when officiating meetings of Umno branches in the Bagan Datuk division here today.

Besides this, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk MP, said Umno and BN had submitted a list of proposed names to the prime minister to be considered for Cabinet positions, according to percentage, ratio and their contribution to the formation of the new government.

“Main priority (in shortlisting the proposed names) is given to those having main positions in the Umno and BN hierarchy I also proposed new faces, young personalities, professionals and technocrats, and also political figures from BN and friends of BN from Sabah and Sarawak.

“Umno and BN have given our trust to the prime minister to make the (Cabinet) appointments. We also trust the prime minister will appoint experienced hands for important portfolios or ministries. I am confident the prime minister will be reasonable in appointing only those who are qualified and of calibre as part of his Cabinet line-up.

He also said that opportunities must be given to those facing charges to clear their names through the judicial process in court, and not by having their cases withdrawn by the Attorney-General.

Ahmad Zahid, who is former deputy prime minister, is facing 47 charges with 12 of them involving criminal breach of trust, eight for corruption and 27 for money laundering involving millions of ringgit belonging to Yayasan Akalbudi. — Bernama