UKM lecturer issues public apology to Lim Guan Eng

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — A Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) lecturer has issued a public apology to DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng for writing a defamatory article on his Facebook post.

Academic Abdul Muein Abadi apologised today for an article titled “Hubungan sulit DAP, Pengganas LTTE dan Zionist Israel” or “The secret ties between DAP, LTTE terrorists and Zionist Israel” on his social media account.

“My statement of apology to Lim Guan Eng and the DAP party is without any conditions and full of regret.

“I am very sorry about and disappointed over anything that has hurt the feelings of Lim Guan Eng and DAP party members who have been implicated by the statements.

“Therefore, I voluntarily and without any conditions retract the entire article of which its contents are baseless and untrue,” said Abdul Muein.

He has also paid a sum of RM3,500 as Lim’s legal costs.