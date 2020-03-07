PAS treasurer questions if veterans’ group apolitical or not

PAS treasurer Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad has questioned the professed neutrality of veterans’ group Patriot. ― File picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — PAS treasurer Datuk Iskandar Abdul Samad lambasted Patriot president Brig Gen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji for his criticisms of party president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, claiming it is not representative of the professed apolitical stance of the veterans’ group.

Expressing his puzzlement, Iskandar disputed Arshad’s use of the term ‘back-door government’, claiming only politicians or those who have political affiliations would use such a term.

“It is unreasonable for Patriot to be involved in politics, for it must be neutral if it wishes to achieve its objective of uniting Malaysians in harmony,” he said in a statement.

Iskandar also questioned the NGO’s attack on Hadi, despite its supposed non-confrontational approach; thus, inviting confrontation with all PAS members.

“I demand Patriot explain its political leanings. In my view, its president is greatly affected by the fall of the Pakatan Harapan government.

“It is not a problem if Patriot wishes to become a political organisation, but please explain it to the rakyat.

“We do not want the rakyat to continue viewing Patriot as a neutral NGO, as though it represents police and army veterans,” he said, adding that he remains confident Arshad’s views do not reflect those of veterans as a whole.

Earlier today, the Patriot president criticised Hadi for claiming that those pushing for a vote of no confidence against newly-appointed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin lack trust in the Yang Di-Pertuan Agong.

Arshad referred to the PAS president as being a simpleton, or one who is ignorant of Malaysia’s parliamentary monarchy based on the United Kingdom’s Westminster construct, or someone unprincipled attempting to mislead the rural masses and garner their political support.