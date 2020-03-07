GPS to form federal govt with Perikatan Nasional, says Abang Johari

Chief Minister and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg speaks to reporters after chairing the PBB supreme council meeting in Kuching, March 7, 2020. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 7 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has accepted an invitation by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to form the federal government.

GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg told reporters that the invitation was received two days ago.

“We agreed to form the federal government and the prime minister has agreed to our suggestion that the federal government be called the Perikatan Nasional-GPS federal government,” he said after chairing a PBB supreme council meeting.

He said this is because GPS is not part of the PN coalition but a separate political entity.

