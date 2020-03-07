13 of 18 Chinese nationals in Kelantan free of COVID-19, five still in quarantine, says state health director

A member of the public is seen wearing a mask in Kuala Lumpur on March 7, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA BARU, March 7 — Thirteen of the 18 Chinese nationals working in the construction and mining sectors in Kelantan are free from COVID-19, said State Health director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

As for the remaining five Chinese nationals, he said, there were still in quarantine following their return to Kelantan from the republic last month.

“All the 18 Chinese citizens returned to their homeland for the recent Chinese New Year celebration and upon their return to Kelantan, we took the initiative to screen and quarantine them for two weeks at their homes.

“The five who are still in quarantine are those who returned to Kelantan separately, with the last one arriving in the state on Feb 28,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the Chinese citizens are working at several locations in the state , including Ladang Emas in Sokor, Tanah Merah and at the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project.

Dr Zaini said similar measures would be taken by the department on any family members of the Chinese nationals who come to Kelantan.

In a related development, he said the test results of 26 patients suspected with COVID-19 found them negative with the virus.

The Kelantan Health Department, he said, is always on the alert for the second wave of COVID-19 in the state, with another thermal scanner placed at the entry point at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas, to screen the body temperature of those arriving in Kelantan. — Bernama