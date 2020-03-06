Stop dragging Agong’s name into constitutional matters relating to no-confidence vote, DAP Youth leader tells Hadi

DAP Youth vice-chief Muhammad Shakir Ameer called on all political parties to cease dragging the King’s name into their political tussles, and to not mislead the public. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — DAP Socialist Youth (Dapsy) deputy chief Muhammad Shakir Ameer today chided PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang for equating the no-confidence vote that is permitted under the Federal Constitution to one against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong himself.

In a statement today, Shakir also called on all political parties to cease dragging the King’s name into their political tussles, and to not mislead the public.

“I refer to the statement of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, who linked the no-confidence vote as being a vote against Duli Yang Maha Mulia Seri Paduka Baginda Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“I urge all parties, no matter which one, to not drag His Majesty the King and our country’s royal institution into the current political strife.

“Differences in opinion are a norm in the political arena. Nevertheless, we should always hold the sanctity of the royal institution in the highest regard, as it is above politics,” Shakir added.

He also pointed out that the no-confidence motion is an integral part of democracy and is permitted under the country’s parliamentary democracy framework.

Shakir also rehashed a March 2016 report by Malaysiakini, in which PAS had reportedly agreed to support a no-confidence motion against then prime minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

The report attributed the statement to PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan.

“Don’t be a hypocrite. Stop changing your tune based on your own political convenience,” Shakir told Abdul Hadi.

Earlier today, state news agency Bernama reported the PAS president as criticising Pakatan Harapan (PH)’s move to propose a motion of no confidence against Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, at the Dewan Rakyat sitting in May.

The report quoted Abdul Hadi as saying that the move was akin to a vote against the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who had appointed Muhyiddin as the country’s eighth prime minister.

“They are trying to stir up and start a vote of no confidence in Tuanku. That is the important thing, no confidence in Tuanku... no confidence in Agong,” the Marang MP was quoted as saying.