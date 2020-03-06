Selangor Bersatu chairman denies going AWOL on party members who declared support for Pakatan

Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari speaks to reporters March 6, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

SHAH ALAM, March 6 — Selangor Bersatu chairman Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari refuted claims by four of his party’s state assemblymen that he went incommunicado after they announced their intention to support the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state administration.

In a press conference today, Abdul Rashid, who is also the party’s vice president, said he wanted to meet the four assemblymen to explain what had happened during Malaysia’s political crisis last week which saw Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resign as prime minister and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin take the post by surprise.

“It’s not true, ever since the political crisis happened, I was in the country and had always communicated with the state’s division chiefs... there’s no reason I was not contactable.

“Even though they have met with Tun Dr Mahathir but at state level they should still stay with Bersatu and discuss the party’s direction at state level. Maybe their understanding (of the political crisis) came after meeting Tun.

“If they want to discuss Bersatu Selangor matters with me, they can do so anytime. But if after the discussion and they feel that they still want to support PH Selangor, that’s up to them. As for me, I will be obedient to the Bersatu central leadership,” said Abdul Rashid.

The four assemblymen who opted to support PH are Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin; Harumaini Omar (Batang Kali); Mohd Shaid Rosli (Jeram), and Adhif Syan Abdullah (Dengkil).

They met with Dr Mahathir yesterday after Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari booted the party from the state’s administration, following Muhyiddin’s announcement that Bersatu has left the PH coalition.

After their meeting, Sallehudin had told the press that they will be seeing the chief minister today to pledge their support for the state’s administration and determine their party status.

Abdul Rashid, on the other hand, said that he only became aware of their decision after it was highlighted by the media.

Abdul Rashid, who is also the state’s former exco for Culture, Tourism, Malay Civilisation and Heritage will also be clearing out his office today.



