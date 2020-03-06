Pemanis rep welcomes PKR’s legal action, claims RM10m penalty goes against Federal Constitution

Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full, who is now an independent state lawmaker and Johor exco, claims PKR’s action in taking legal action against him goes against the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full, who is now an independent state lawmaker, said he welcomed PKR’s action against him for leaving the party and supporting the new Johor Gabungan Baharu state coalition government.

The newly-minted State Unity, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman said he has discussed the legal implications with his lawyers.

“PKR’s action in taking legal action against their members goes against the Federal Constitution.

“Everyone has the right to join any associations they want and PKR will not succeed as they will be going against the constitution,” said Dr Chong, responding to claims that he must settle a penalty payment of RM10 million for going against the agreement of standing as a PKR candidate in the last general election.

He said this when met during Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Muhammad’s press conference at the Johor mentri besar’s official residence in Saujana here after the swearing-in ceremony of 10 new state executive council members today.

Dr Chong, who is a dentist by profession, said he prefers to focus on his new duty as the state executive council member to better serve the people.

He said support from his state government colleagues has been positive despite the issues related to his exit from PKR and also Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“I don’t want to be occupied with politics, but instead will be focusing on the task entrusted to me,” said Dr Chong.

Yesterday, Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said there is a RM10 million penalty for any of the party’s elected representatives who quit after winning a seat.

“Every one of our candidates, including myself, and I am sure even Dr Chong, signed an agreement before receiving our surat watikah (party’s letter of endorsement) in the last general election.

“In Dr Chong’s case, we will leave it to the party leadership to pursue the matter,” said Puah in a press conference.

On Wednesday, Dr Chong announced his exit from PKR to become an independent assemblyman as well as his support for the state government’s new Gabungan Baharu coalition.

In 2018, all PKR candidates for the 14th general election (GE14) signed a legal document to prevent them from defecting to another party.

Signing of the legal document had been the practice of PKR where elected representatives will be fined RM10 million if they defect to another party.