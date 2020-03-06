Pemanis rep makes history as first independent assemblyman appointed to Johor’s executive council

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad thanks Pemanis state assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full (centre) for supporting the new Gabungan Baharu state government at the Johor Mentri Besar's Office March 4, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — For the first time in Johor’s administrative history, an independent state assemblyman has been appointed to join the ranks of the state government.

Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full, who had quit PKR to become an independent assemblyman, was appointed as the Johor Unity, Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman.

He will be part of the new 10-member state executive council for the state.

The dentist by profession had on Wednesday expressed his support for the Gabungan Baharu new state coalition.

Earlier, 10 new state executive council members under the new coalition took their oath of office before Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene here.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the new state government executive council, called Exco Makmur Johor (Johor’s prosperous exco), would continue the struggle in bringing political stability and economic development for the state.

He expressed confidence that the assemblymen who had been appointed to join the state executive council’s ranks from Umno, Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), PAS, MIC and also an independent, are capable in serving the people of Johor.

“I believe that the parties in the new coalition have many similarities. Dr Chong is an example of an independent assemblyman who is part of the Gabungan Baharu coalition and has the goal of doing his best for the people.

“Enough of politics, enough of fighting, as we all want the best for Johor. My government is a government for all,” said Hasni during a press conference held at the Johor Mentri Besar’s official residence in Saujana here today.

He was joined by the 10 newly appointed state executive council members.

The council comprises five former members with previous state administration experience under the past Barisan Nasional (BN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration such as Hasni, Mazlan Bujang, Mohd Solihan Badri, Tosrin Jarvanthi and R. Vidyananthan.

Hasni, in his capacity as Johor mentri besar, will lead the executive council members and helm the natural resources, administration, finance, planning and Johor economic development portfolios.

The other portfolios are: Datuk Samsol Bari Jamali (agriculture, primary agriculture industry and rural development), Mazlan Bujang (education, information, heritage and culture), Vidyananthan (health and environment), Tosrin (Islamic affairs), Ayub Jamil (housing and local government), Mohd Solihan (public works, transportation and infrastructure), Zaiton Ismail (women development, family and community), Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi (tourism, youth and sports), Mohd Izhar Ahmad (investment, entrepreneur development, cooperatives and human capital).

The new Gabungan Baharu coalition formed the Johor government after it managed a simple majority in the state assembly following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government last week.

Johor’s ruling Gabungan Baharu coalition, led by Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, consists of Umno, Bersatu, PAS and MIC.

DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) under the PH coalition will be the new Opposition bloc in the state legislative assembly once it convenes.



