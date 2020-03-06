Patriot: Number of MPs in support of Perikatan and Pakatan must be made public

Patriot president Brig Jen (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji speaks during a press conference in Subang July 24, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The National Patriots Association (Patriot) today said that the numbers of MPs in support of both Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) must be made public.

Patriot’s president, Brigadier General (Rtd) Datuk Mohamed Arshad Raji in a statement today said that Malaysians have the right to view the numbers (including names) that determined support for the two sides in the Parliament to legitimise the new government.

“The Parliament must convene without delay to allow support for the new Prime Minister and government to be tested. Otherwise this new government will be seen as illegitimate. This principle of legitimacy cannot be compromised.

“In the event Perikatan Nasional fails to secure majority support in Parliament, Pakatan Harapan should be given the chance to form government in compliance with the mandate given by the people after GE14,” he said.

The statement by Patriot is also endorsed by 22 other Non-Govermental Organisations (NGOs) and Civil Societies Organisations (CSOs), including Suaram, Pusat Komas and C4.

Patriot, which actively opposed what it calls the “expunging of an existing elected government and replacing it without the mandate of citizens” in the past two weeks, again called out Perikatan politicians, especially those who are facing corruption charges.

“Politicians cannot take power claiming that they are the architects of democracy. It is the people who have this honorable duty. Politicians have a moral obligation to fulfill the trust given to them. As such, Patriot does not buy the assurances preached by renegades and traitors.

“Any person that is to be appointed a minister, deputy minister and including all those political appointees must be vetted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and police to ensure that they do not have records of being corrupt or a criminal record. They must have no criminal charges pending or in progress. This is the time we get rid of corrupt individuals and criminals masquerading to be our leaders,” he said.

Patriot before this rejected calls for a Unity Government by then-interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed, calling it autocratic.

They also refuted calls by Umno and PAS for snap polls, saying it is selfish and unwise.