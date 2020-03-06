Pakatan to hold first closed-door event titled 'Uphold People’s Mandate' following defeat to Perikatan Nasional

Pakatan top leaders of the coalition including former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will attend the coalition’s programme titled ‘Pertahan Mandat Rakyat 2020’ (Uphold People's Mandate) on March 9. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will be hosting a programme titled “Pertahan Mandat Rakyat 2020” (Uphold People's Mandate) on March 9, which will be attended by top leaders of the coalition including former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a circular issued to party members by the coalition's secretariat today said, the event is scheduled to take place at the Sime Darby Convention Centre and will have attendees including PH component parties' MPs, members of the state legislative assembly, state leaders, state information chief, respective party division heads and information chief.

Speakers at the programme will include PH top leaders such as PH Secretariat chief Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, PH president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, PH information chiefs Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin, Tony Pua, Abdul Khalid Samad, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and Parti Warisan Sabah representative.

Other party leaders who are also scheduled to speak include Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) chairman Dr Mahathir will also be speaking at the function.

Registration for the programme will be handled by each component party's headquarters respectively.

This programme is the first of such gathering after the PH coalition lost the government to a Perikatan Nasional, which started from a purported coup allegedly initiated by former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali and Bersatu acting president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who is also the country's newly appointed Prime Minister.

The change of government not only saw the end of PH's 22 month-rule but also the resignation of the Attorney General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Latheefa Koya.