Melaka chief minister among 15 state assemblymen supporting BN-led coalition, says Ab Rauf

MELAKA, March 6 — The new Melaka Chief Minister will be from among 15 state assemblymen who support the Barisan Nasional (BN)-led coalition, said Melaka BN chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Saying he was informed of this by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob, Ab Rauf said the name of the Chief Minister will be announced at 3pm on Monday, March 9, before the swearing-in ceremony.

BN has 13 state assemblymen in the Melaka Assembly while two others who support the coalition are Rembia assemblyman Muhammad Jailani Khamis, who is from PKR, and Pengkalan Batu assemblyman Norhizam Hassan Baktee, who is from DAP.

“13 BN assemblymen and two from the coalition were called to meet the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka to discuss the political situation in the state. The discussion focused on the well-being of the people, especially the overall political stability in Melaka.

“We were informed that the candidate for the 12 Chief Minister of Melaka will be announced at 3 pm before the swearing-in ceremony on March 9 and will be from among the 13 people’s representatives plus two,” he said in a press conference at Ayer Keroh here today.

Last Monday, Mohd Khalil received representations that Chief Minister Adly Zahari no longer commanded the confidence of the majority of the state assembly.

As such, Mohd Khalil will appoint a state assemblyman as the new Chief Minister soon.

Ab Rauf said in his meeting with Mohd Khalil, he was advised to resolve the political upheaval in the state. — Bernama