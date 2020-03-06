Johor PKR will not tolerate disloyalty, says state party chief

Johor PKR Syed Ibrahim Syeh Noh said any PKR member who had deviated from the party’s stand and also expressed their support for the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition should quit the party. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — Johor PKR will not tolerate disloyal members and those that go against the party’s direction, said its state chairman Syed Ibrahim Syeh Noh amid efforts to strengthen the party’s ranks.

He said PKR members who had deviated from the party’s stand and also expressed their support for the new Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition should quit the party.

“I would like to stress that if any of them are in support of the new Gabungan Baharu state coalition along with PN, please leave the party in an honourable way so that we can clearly see what their stand is.

“There is no purge or witch hunt in PKR, but those members that do not share the party’s struggle are welcome to leave,” Syed Ibrahim said this during a press conference held at the Johor PKR headquarters in Bandar Baru Uda here today.

Present were Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse, its vice-chief Natrah Ismail and other state leaders.

Syed Ibrahim added that PKR does not want to compromise on party loyalty and discipline.

“I have mentioned that among the important features of having a strong party is when there is a unified stand, loyalty, responsibility and trust given to the party and the people,” said the 56-year-old who is also the Ledang MP.

At present, Syed Ibrahim clarified that there have been no more reports of PKR members in Johor expressing an intention to leave the party.

Meanwhile, Syed Ibrahim said that the party would be holding a petition on the Pemanis state constituency for its incumbent assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full to leave the seat.

“Dr Chong has betrayed the party by supporting the new coalition and we will get the support from the voters there.

“Once we have the support, we will hand it over to various quarters, including to Dr Chong himself,” said Syed Ibrahim.

Earlier, PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claimed that the party is in the process of collecting the RM10 million in penalty imposed on anyone abandoning the party.

He said the matter is being dealt with by the PKR treasurer.

Dr Chong, who announced his exit from PKR and support for the new state Gabungan Baharu coalition, was earlier today sworn in as a state executive council member.

In 2018, all PKR candidates for the 14th general election (GE14) signed a legal document to prevent them from defecting to another party.

The signing of the legal document had been the practice of PKR where elected representatives will be fined RM10 million if they defect to another party.