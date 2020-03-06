Johor MB: Not necessary to have special assembly sitting to prove majority support

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) addresses reporters at the Johor Mentri Besar’s official residence in Saujana, Johor Baru March 6, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 6 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad clarified today that there is no need for Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) to request for a special state assembly sitting with regards to which coalition has a majority vote.

Hasni said the new coalition government consisting of Barisan Nasional (BN), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and PAS already proved that they have enough support to form the state government.

He pointed out that the matter was in accordance with the Johor state constitution and has been agreed to by the State Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

“I believe that the State Assembly Speaker is aware of the request for a special assembly sitting. If they (PH) want to hold a special assembly sitting to state their support of the new majority coalition, it is up to them, for the matter has already been decided under the Johor state constitution.

“We (Gabungan Baharu) have no problem as we fully understand the state laws. It just appears to be unnecessary to have a special assembly sitting,” said Hasni.

He was speaking to reporters at the Johor Mentri Besar’s official residence in Saujana here, after the state executive council members were sworn in earlier today.

Yesterday, Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) called for a special state assembly sitting to be held soon.

Johor PH coordinator Aminolhuda Hassan said the special assembly sitting was crucial to prove that the new state government coalition under Hasni had the majority support to form the state government.

Johor PH is expected to submit a request to the State Assembly Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat this Sunday.

On another matter, Hasni said Johor’s sole PAS representative, Bukit Pasir assemblyman Najib Lep is likely to be appointed State Assembly Deputy Speaker.

He said the role of an elected representative was not limited to just the state executive council, but also includes other services in the wider area that were needed to facilitate the administration of the state government.

On the adjournment of the state assembly which is due for a session on March 5, Hasni said the postponement was allowed under the Johor state laws.

“The postponement would give more time for the new state executive council to seek better understanding and to also look into the issues as well as concerns of the people,” he said.

The new Gabungan Baharu coalition formed the Johor government after it managed a simple majority in the state assembly following the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government last week.

Johor’s ruling Gabungan Baharu coalition, led by Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman, consists of Umno, Bersatu, PAS and MIC.

DAP, PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) under the PH coalition will be the new Opposition bloc in the state legislative assembly once it convenes.



