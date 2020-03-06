Domestic Trade Ministry says face mask demand has grown three times amid Covid-19 outbreak

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad said that under normal circumstances, face mask output is five million per month, but now it has grown to 15 million per month. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, March 6 — Face mask production is currently being ramped up to meet the surge in demand due to Covid-19, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, today.

He said that under normal circumstances, face mask output is five million per month, but now it has grown to 15 million per month.

He told reporters after an appreciation ceremony for former KPDNHEP minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and deputy minister, Chong Chieng Jen, that production is “based on factory capability some need to replace their machines, some need permission to increase their shifts, some need more workers. But efforts to increase supply are continuing and the progress being monitored from time to time.”

When asked if Malaysia will halt the export of face masks for the time being, he said KPDNHEP is discussing the possibility with the high council handling the Covid-19 situation. — Bernama