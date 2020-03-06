Annuar Musa lays down 10-point suggestions, including revamp of Shariah court system, new PTPTN loan policy

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa tweeted that he would be raising the matter in Parliament once the sitting convenes in May.— Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa has laid down a 10-point informal proposal for the new government to consider once the Cabinet is finally formed.

His plan includes efforts to ‘reinvent’ the country’s Shariah court system, a new loan policy for the National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) and to have Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) loans converted to scholarships.

Annuar tweeted that he would be raising the matter in Parliament once the sitting convenes in May.

“Once the Cabinet is immediately formed, as Ketereh MP, I want to suggest these ideas in the parliamentary sitting to ministers.

“A new policy for PTPTN loans, improved BR1M, Mara loans made scholarships, a small projects scheme for small-time contractors, a policy to address urban poverty regardless of race.

“Mara and the fourth industrial revolution, technological and digital devide (sic) and other cutting edge techs, Felda second generation revolution, East Coast boom, communication and information democracy, Shariah court reinvented,” he posted.

Currently, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has yet to form his Cabinet, after about a week since taking over the government with support from PAS, Umno, a rogue faction of PKR led by the party’s former deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and The United Sabah People’s Party (PBRS).

Muhyiddin became the eighth prime minister amidst political tumult, which saw the toppling of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.