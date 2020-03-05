Sabah Wildlife Dept: Elephant poachers will be brought to justice

TAWAU, March 5 ― The Sabah Wildlife Department (JHL) will ensure that elephant poachers and ivory smugglers in the state are brought to justice.

JHL director Augustine Tuuga said within the first two months of the year, three individuals including a married couple were sentenced to fines and jail sentences in the sessions courts in Sandakan and Tawau.

“The case in Sandakan involved a 50-year-old man (Indonesian) who was sentenced with a fine of RM50,000 and 18 months' jail.

“While in Tawau, a husband and wife (Indonesians) were each fined (RM100,000) and jailed (four years) after pleading guilty to possessing four ivory tusks at the Gunung Rara Forest Reserve,” he told reporters after the launch of the 2020 World Wildlife Day celebration here today.

The programme was officiated by Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry permanent secretary Dr Jamili Nais, representing Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew.

Augustine meanwhile added that JHL was still awaiting the trial against six suspects in connection with the brutal killing of an elephant through 70 gunshots in Ulu Sungai Udin, Dumpas, Kalabakan in October last year. ― Bernama