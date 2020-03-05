Johor PKR deputy chief rebuts online report questioning his loyalty to Johor Sultan

Sultan Ibrahim appointed Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad (pictured) as the 18th Johor mentri besar. — Bernama file pic

JOHOR BARU, March 5 — Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse has denied a recent posting on an online portal implying that he did not respect the prerogative of State Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

“As a Malaysian and a Johorean, I will always honour and show my undivided loyalty to the royal institution.

“It never occurred to me that I would want to oppose or disobey His Excellency Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, the Sultan of Johor,” said Puah in a statement issued tonight.

The PKR politician was making clear his position amid an allegation on a news portal that implied that he had questioned the Johor royal institution after he called on the people to apply pressure on the new coalition state government led by Umno’s Datuk Hasni Mohammad, who was sworn in last week by Sultan Ibrahim.

Puah, who is also the Bukit Batu assemblyman, emphasised that he has always taken the position of respecting the rights and prerogatives of Sultan Ibrahim to appoint Hasni as the 18th Johor mentri besar based on the Johor State Constitution (Undang-undang Tunuh Negeri Johor 1895).

However, he stressed that it is the responsibility of Hasni, as the new mentri besar, to prove to the people that he commands a majority in the state assembly.

“The speedy call to prove his support from the state assembly will reflect on his courage and confidence,” said Puah.