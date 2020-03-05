Health Dept investigates purported COVID-19 cases in N.Sembilan

SEREMBAN, March 5 — The Negri Sembilan Health Department (JKNNS) is investigating the authenticity of a viral message on WhatsApp claiming seven health workers from the Mantin Health Clinic in Nilai had tested positive for COVID-19.

Acting State Health director Dr Mohammad Faid Abd Rashid said the department was also aware of another message purporting that a child in the district of Port Dickson had been infected.

“The child is a contact of a Patient Under Investigation (PUI) whose lab tests came back negative for COVID-19,” he said in a statement here tonight.

In this regard, he urged the public to be careful and not spread any fake news that could cause anxiety among the public. — Bernama