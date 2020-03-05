Four out of five Selangor Bersatu reps support Pakatan Harapan state govt, says Kuang rep

Four of the five Bersatu state assemblymen in Selangor expressed their stand hours after Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today that Bersatu is no longer a part of the state government. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 5 ― Four of the five Bersatu state assemblymen in Selangor have expressed support for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) state government.

They expressed their stand hours after Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced today that Bersatu is no longer a part of the state government.

Kuang assemblyman Sallehudin Amiruddin told reporters the four representatives arrived at that decision after meeting PH chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad here today.

The three other assemblymen are Harumaini Omar (Batang Kali), Mohd Shaid Rosli (Jeram) and Adhif Syan Abdullah (Dengkil).

Sallehudin said all four of them will seek a meeting with the menteri besar as soon as possible to convey their decision.

“It is up to the PH government to gauge our loyalty to Selangor,” he said, adding that their appreciation of the people’s mandate was also a factor in arriving at the decision.

Harumaini and Mohd Shaid were also present when Sallehudin talked to the media.

Asked about the stand of the fifth Bersatu assemblyman, Datuk Abdul Rashid Asari (Selat Kelang), Sallehudin said he could not be contacted and had not been in touch with any of them.

Selangor has 56 seats in the state assembly.

Following the recent political developments in the country, the house has 19 representatives from PKR, 16 from DAP, eight from Amanah, five from Bersatu, five from Barisan Nasional, one from PAS and two independents. ― Bernama