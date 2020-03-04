Speaker confirms Dewan Rakyat’s first sitting for 2020 postponed to May 18

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof says the opening ceremony of the first sitting of the year officiated by the Yang Di Pertuan Agong will take place on May 18. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof has confirmed the first of this year’s Dewan Rakyat sitting has been postponed from next Monday to May 18.

In a statement released today, he said that the opening ceremony of the first sitting of the year officiated by the Yang Di Pertuan Agong will take place on the same date in May, with the session going on for 15 days until June 23, as per the instructions received from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“I would like to inform that I received a letter of notification signed by the Prime Minister as the head of the House, informing that the government has decided that the First Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament which was supposed to begin on March 9 has been postponed to Monday, May 18,” read his statement.

Mohamad Ariff said the four holidays observed by the Parliament during the first sitting, which is from May 26 to 28 is in view of Hari Raya and Hari Gawai celebrations, and on June 8 for the King’s birthday.

This delay will deal a massive blow to Pakatan Harapan and its allies that are still hoping to test Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s support in Parliament, which they had planned to do next Monday.

The two months will provide Muhyiddin — who was sworn in as the eighth PM on Sunday — crucial breathing space to establish himself and his new government.

In his statement today, Mohamad Ariff explained the second sitting of the year will then begin on July 27 and last up to August 27, with the Parliament in session for a total of 17 days.

“The tabling of the 12th Malaysian Plan will be on Thursday, August 6, 2020,” read his statement.

The Lower House will not convene one-two days during the session, he said, in particular Thursday, July 30 for Hari Raya Qurban, and Wednesday, August 19 for Awal Muharam.

Mohamad Ariff said the third sitting of the year will begin on September 28 and stretch until November 26, with the Parliament convening for a total of 36 days.

During this period, the Parliament will only take leave on one day, October 29, in light of the Maulidul Rasul public holiday.

“The tabling of the Budget 2021 Bill by the Minister of Finance will take place on Friday, October 2, at 4pm,” the statement read.

Mohamad Ariff added the dates chosen were in line and recognised under with Article 11(2) of the Standing orders of Dewan Rakyat, and that a formal notification will subsequently be sent out to all MPs.

Already, the Perikatan Nasional coalition he leads has begun consolidating power and now controls not only Putrajaya but also all state governments aside from Penang, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Sabah.

With new federal and state governments firmly in place by May, any ouster of Muhyiddin could lead to another destabilising political upheaval at a time when the economy is reeling from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and a global trade slowdown.