Johor MB: New state exco line-up expected to be sworn in on Friday

Newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (centre) hopes that the new exco line-up will take their oath of office this Friday. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, March 4 — Johor’s new state executive council (exco) members are expected to take their oaths and be sworn into office by this Friday, said newly-minted Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

Hasni said he is still finalising the proposed list before handing it over to Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar for his approval tomorrow.

“I am preparing the final list of the exco line-up with the other party chairmen and will present the list of the Gabungan Baharu new coalition to the Sultan of Johor by tomorrow.

“The initial list of earlier proposed names has been presented to the Sultan of Johor and it involves more than 10 names for His Majesty’s consideration.

“God willing, I hope that the new exco line-up will take their oath of office this Friday,” said Hasni during a press conference at the Johor Mentri Besar’s Office in Kota Iskandar here.

Present was Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chief Mazlan Bujang, Johor MIC chief R. Vidyananthan, and Umno’s Samsol Bari Jamali.

Earlier today, Hasni, who is also the state Barisan Nasional chief, was reported to have had an audience with Sultan Ibrahim at the Istana Pasir Pelangi.

He was believed to have presented a list of proposed names for the Johor exco line-up to Sultan Ibrahim.

On Monday, Hasni, who is also Johor state Umno liaison chief, was reported to have said that the swearing-in ceremony for Johor’s new exco line-up is expected by this week.

He said that the swearing-in ceremony would need to be expedited in order for the state government to perform its administrative duties effectively without delay.

Hasni, who is also Benut assemblyman, took his oath of office as the 18th Johor Mentri Besar at the Istana Bukit Serene Palace last Friday.