Covid-19: SJMC takes infection control measures

Guided by MOH protocol, SJMC conducted a terminal cleaning to disinfect its Emergency Room following the three Covid-19 cases, after which the area was reopened to the public. — Picture courtesy of Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Subang Jaya Medical Centre (SJMC) temporarily closed its emergency room (ER) yesterday to perform a thorough and extensive terminal cleaning and disinfection of the whole area after three cases of Covid-19 were reported at the hospital.

Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care (RSDH), in a statement today, said the ER was reopened at 6 pm yesterday.

RSDH today confirmed that one of its hospitals, SJMC, has reported three cases of Covid-19. The first two cases were treated at SJMC’s ER department and the third case was a staff member who came into contact with the second patient in the ER.

“Complying with the international standards, we have the best infection control measures in place to ensure that we limit any risk to staff, doctors, patients and visitors, as well as the community we serve,” said Greg Brown, group chief executive officer of RSDH.

Brown said RSDH has implemented stringent safety protocols for its hospitals.

“We assure the public that we are taking all necessary measures to provide a safe environment for our staff, doctors, patients and everyone who walks through our doors.

“As part of our strict safety protocols, we have implemented screening stations at all entry points of our hospitals to ensure that all patients and visitors are thoroughly screened in accordance with Ministry of Health guidelines. Also, we have set up triage areas outside of the ER to manage suspected cases of Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama