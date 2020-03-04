Chow: State legal advisor will look into Bersatu duo’s positions in Penang Pakatan administration

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during the press conference in George Town March 4, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said state legal advisor has been engaged to look at the legal provisions under the state constitution with regards to the two Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) assemblymen in the state.

The Penang chief minister said the state legal advisor is liaising with the Attorney General Chambers with regards to the constitutional provisions under the state constitution.

“We will await the advice of the legal advisor and the AG Chambers with regard to this,” he said when asked about the status of the two Bersatu assemblymen in the state administration.

He said for now, the state will not take action with regards to the position of Bertam assemblyman Khaliq Mehtab Mohd Ishaq and Teluk Bahang assemblyman Zolkifly Md Lazim as Pakatan Harapan (PH) assemblymen.

He added that the status of Bersatu, at the national level, is still uncertain at this moment.

“It seems there are more than one factions in Bersatu, there are a lot of things to settle down before any decision can be made,” he said.

Last week, both Khaliq and Zolkifly had met with Chow to voice their continued support for the Pakatan state administration.

Chow had also said the situation in the state administration remained as status quo.