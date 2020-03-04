Back in familiar spot, CM hopes Penang won’t be sidelined by new government

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks during the press conference in George Town March 4, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 4 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow hoped the new federal government will continue treating the state fairly for the sake of the people.

Expressing his regret over the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal administration, he said Penang is ready to face the reality of the changes in the country’s political situation.

“In Penang, we do not expect special treatment but we expect fair treatment from the federal government because of the role and contributions of Penang towards the development and economy of Malaysia,” he said in a press conference at his office today.

He hoped any decision made at federal-level due to the political change will not come at the expense of Malaysians.

“The people deserve better and Penang deserve better,” he said.

He said the state exco met this morning and unanimously disapproved of what had happened in the national political landscape of the country, in which some politicians and parties had ignored the people’s mandate to collude with the Opposition that eventually cause the fall of PH.

He said Penang has been an Opposition state before, between 2008 and PH taking over the federal administration in 2018.

“With this change in the federal political landscape, this means we are back to before 2018 and we need to face with any eventuality that arises,” he said.

He said the new Cabinet has yet to be formed, so, the overall impact of the change is yet to be known.

“We will monitor the situation closely to see how we can face any issues that arises from this change in government,” he said.

The PH federal government collapsed after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as prime minister and Bersatu decided to leave the coalition last week.

After a week of political uncertainty, the Yang diPertuan Agong appointed Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the eighth prime minister and he was subsequently sworn in on March 1.

Muhyiddin is yet to announce his line-up for the Cabinet.