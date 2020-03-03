PM calls on govt agencies to speed up Budget 2020, stimulus package implementations

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Shah Alam on March 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today he has called for federal government agencies to focus on and implement the steps announced in Budget 2020 and the Economic Stimulus Package launched by the previous administration.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said Muhyiddin has called on for government spending to be done prudently and for leakages to be reduced to ensure the robustness of the country’s financial position.

“In this matter, the PM had directed for the government machineries to take seriously the implementation and hasten the execution of the Budget 2020 and the Economic Stimulus Package,” the PMO said in a statement.

Muhyiddin had met with the Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali, and the secretaries-general of the Treasury and the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

It also said that the discussion was focused on the agenda to spur domestic economy to ensure public welfare, in addition to advancing the economy to a more competitive level.

Last night, Muhyiddin said the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 will continue to be a key agenda under his administration, as he pledged to push for equitable development and elevate living standards.

In a special address to the nation, Muhyiddin said addressing inequality is a main focus as the eighth prime minister outlined his immediate policies, vowing to spur growth and “restore the nation’s glory”.

Muhyiddin has also called for government debts and liabilities to be addressed, after the Tun Dr Mahathir administration previously came clean on Putrajaya’s RM1 trillion liabilities from the Barisan Nasional administration.

Muhyiddin was also briefed on the Covid-19 outbreak, with his office saying that the working committee on the matter has been meeting periodically to check the latest status of the situation, and enact proper responses to contain the spread of the virus.

“The prime minister is very satisfied with the government agencies which had executed their duties well in containing the spreading of Covid-19, and had recorded his appreciation to all those involved, especially frontline staffs and medical workers,” the PMO said.

Muhyiddin also advised the public to not engage in panic-buying, and heed the guidelines given by the Ministry of Health.

In his speech last night, Muhyiddin said he understands that voters want a government that is caring and efficient in solving the problems faced by the public, including rising cost of living, and affordable healthcare — the latter which he said will be his focus.