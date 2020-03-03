PAS: Not fair to label Muhyiddin a traitor

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man arrives at the Sheraton Hotel in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — It is unfair to label Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin a traitor for accepting the Prime Minister’s post, said PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the decision made by Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, to accept the appointment was to resolve the country’s political turmoil.

“His name was proposed to solve the crisis, it is not a question of rebellion as has been portrayed (by certain quarters). I think the people should look at it in a positive context instead of accusing and condemning him (Muhyiddin),” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Commenting on Muhyiddin’s inaugural address yesterday in which the premier expressed his desire to only appoint members of the Cabinet who were clean as well as of integrity and good calibre, Tuan Ibrahim said it was in line with the wishes of the people.

“Hopefully he can achieve what he wants,” said Tuan Man, adding that the Pagoh MP should be given the space and opportunity to administer the country.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister in his inaugural speech entitled ‘An appeal to Malaysians’ pledged to appoint only clean individuals in the Cabinet, and at the same time combat corruption and abuse of power by strengthening enforcement and streamlining relevant laws, regulations and practices.

Meanwhile, the director of the Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies from Universiti Teknologi Mara, Assoc Prof Datuk Dr Ismail Sualman concurred with Tuan Ibrahim’s views, describing Muhyiddin’s appointment as a remedy to the country’s almost week-long political turmoil.

He urged people to accept the appointment and give the new government a chance to lead the country, and opined that the administration under Muhyiddin should work towards restoring the economy to create a positive outlook for Malaysia.

“I am confident that the prime minister (Muhyiddin) and the Cabinet will be able to resolve the pending issues and allay people’s fears over the country’s political situation,” he said.

Praising Muhyiddin on his stance of not provoking a confrontation with any party, Ismail said he was confident that with the prime minister’s vast experience in previous administrations, the latter would be able to bring the country back on track.

Meanwhile, Parti Gerakan president Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai described Muhyiddin as a thoughtful leader who was aware of the people’s problems.

“I’m happy when the prime minister said (in his inaugural speech) that he would improve the cost of living.

“He (Muhyiddin) would also improve the quality of education and this is very important for the people. We hope what he said and promised will be implemented within the next three years,” he said.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Foundation president Datuk Seri Zakaria Jaffar hoped Muhyiddin’s wish for a clean, honest and corruption-free government came true.

“All Malaysians hate leaders who have no integrity and are involved in corruption, so I think that was a speech that many Malaysians were looking forward to, and hope to become a reality,” he said. — Bernama