No discussion among Sabah party leaders on new federal ruling coalition, says state DAP chief

KOTA KINABALU, March 3 — Sabah DAP acting chairman, Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung said there has been no discussion among party chiefs in Sabah on the new ruling coalition at the federal level since the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government last week.

“There are no issues here as far I’m concerned, as I know everybody is happy with the state leadership under Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal,” said the Tanjung Papat assemblyman.

He told reporters after the soft launch of the Digitalisation of the State Ministry of Health and People’s Wellbeing, and presentation of excellent service awards, here, today.

Poon was asked on news reports today saying that a new coalition in the country’s new pólitical landscape would take over five states including Sabah.

According to him, out of the 60 state seats, the Sabah government currently has 48 assemblymen including five nominated assemblymen.

Poon said Mohd Shafie had been doing an excellent job of taking care of the people and the interests Sabah.

“Of course, we, DAP, are always very united and also firm in complementing this (state) government,” he added. — Bernama