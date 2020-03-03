Man stabbed before being rammed to death in Penang

Seberang Perai Tengah district acting police chief Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin said police had initially received a report of a man who was killed after being hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle in the area. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BUKIT MERTAJAM, March 3 — The owner of a vehicle spare parts shop was killed after he was stabbed and knocked down by a man using the victim’s own car in Taman Impian Ria, Machang Bubok here yesterday.

Leow Choong Leong, 41, was found lying in a pool of blood in front of a convenience store in the housing estate after the incident at about 9.45pm.

Seberang Perai Tengah district acting police chief Supt Mohd Mustafa Bidin said police had initially received a report of a man who was killed after being hit by a four-wheel-drive vehicle in the area.

“On arrival at the scene, police found a body with multiple injuries caused by the impact of a car crash, but further investigations revealed several stab wounds on the body of the man, who is believed to have been attacked before he was knocked down with his own car.

“Police believe the victim had quarrelled with the suspect not far from where the body was found. The attacker escaped with the Ford Ranger he used to ram the victim,” he said here today.

Mohd Mustafa said the victim was from the housing estate.

He said the suspect is slim, 170 cm tall, dark-skinned and with curly hair. — Bernama