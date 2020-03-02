Ex-Sarawak PKR duo defend decision to support Muhyiddin as PM

Ali and Willie promised that Sarawakians' voices will be heard now that they are part of the new government led by Muhyiddin. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, March 2 — Two former PKR lawmakers today defended their decision to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the prime minister after they were accused of betraying the trust of voters in Sarawak by jumping ship before the collapse of Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

“Firstly, as Sarawakians in the new government led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, our presence would ensure that Sarawak is well represented.

“Sarawak’s voice must be heard in this new alignment and we hope to execute this duty and responsibility with great courage and determination,” the MP for Saratok Ali Biju and the MP for Puncak Borneo Willie Mongin said in a joint statement.

They said they are also responsible for representing their constituents and ensuring development in their respective constituencies.

“Both our constituencies are rural-based and in dire need of development,” they said, adding that they cannot deliver development if they choose to be in the Opposition.

“Being in government, we have access to all the mechanisms available to ensure that the vision of Shared Prosperity is realised by 2030.”

Ali and Willie pledged that as Sarawakians, they will continue to put the state at the top of their priorities and ensure that they will be the people’s voice and the ‘bridge’ to the federal government.

They also acknowledged that recent turn of events has been chaotic, and that their voters, friends and supporters are befuddled and stressed by the fast-paced turn of events.

“Therefore, it is incumbent upon us to bring clarity and shed light on our stance,” they said.