Police: Two more nabbed for insulting Agong

Federal CID director CP Datuk Huzir Mohamed speaks during a press conference at Bukit Aman, Kuala Lumpur February 17, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Police have arrested two more individuals for allegedly insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Facebook.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the two men were detained in Sandakan, Sabah and Sungai Buloh, Selangor yesterday, thus bringing in the number of people arrested so far to three.

“They will be remanded and the Attorney General’s Chambers will decide whether to charge them.

“Police will continue to take action to prevent such issues (of insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong) from recurring,” he told reporters at Bukit Aman here today.

He also said that the owner of a Twitter account who uploaded a post containing elements of sedition would be called up to give his statement tomorrow.

“Police do not want public order to be disturbed and will take appropriate action,” he said.

Yesterday, Huzir was reported to have said that police had arrested a 35-year-old local man for uploading a post on his Facebook account insulting Al-Sultan Abdullah.

He said the cases would be investigated under Section 4(1)(a) of the Sedition Act and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for wrongful use of network services and facilities.

Meanwhile, Huzir said police have opened an investigation paper on the illegal gathering held at near a shopping mall in the capital yesterday.

“Police are trying to identify those who attended the gathering and conduct a proper investigation,” he said. — Bernama