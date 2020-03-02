PM vows a clean Cabinet, amid concerns of leaders facing graft charges returning

A man watches a live telecast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in Shah Alam on March 2, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has pledged today to appoint a Cabinet made of those who are clean, of integrity and with calibre, amid concerns that Barisan Nasional (BN) leaders facing graft charges will be included.

The newly-appointed prime minister said he will focus on efforts to increase the integrity and good governance in Putrajaya.

“I am aware that what the people want is a government that is clean, with integrity and free of corruption,” he said in his first address to the nation following his swearing-in.

“For a start, I promise to elect the members of Cabinet from those who are clean, with integrity and with calibre.”

MORE TO COME