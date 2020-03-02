Now, MIDA also postpones annual review over Covid-19 fears

Health procedures instituted in response to the Covid-19 outbreak require those who have been in close contact with confirmed patients to enter a self-quarantine period of 14 days. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) announced today that its media conference on its annual performance has been postponed as a precaution to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

The MIDA event was scheduled for tomorrow but was now indefinitely postponed.

“Due to the spread of Covid-19, MIDA is taking extra precautionary measures to ensure the well being of our personnel and visitors.

“In this regard, the MIDA Annual Media Conference 2020 is postponed to a new date that will be determined later” the agency said in a statement.

This morning, the Urban Development Authority confirmed that one of its directors was among those who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

The person is also believed to be the same senior official that Khazanah Nasional said has tested positive for the disease.

Khazanah Nasional also cancelled its press conference for its annual review today in response.

The UDA director is believed to have attended an appreciation ceremony for an outgoing minister and his deputy on February 27, which may have put significant sections of the past and present administrations at possible risk of exposure to Covid-19

Health procedures instituted in response to the Covid-19 outbreak require those who have been in close contact with confirmed patients to enter a self-quarantine period of 14 days in order to be monitored for possible infection.