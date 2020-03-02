Muhyiddin: I never wanted to be PM, only did so because Dr M failed to command majority

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin shows his PMO pass on his first day in office as prime minister at Perdana Putra March 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, March 2 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has said today that he never wanted to become the country’s prime minister, but had only made the decision to offer himself for the position for the sake of the country.

In a special televised address, the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president said his party had initially nominated former chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but the Langkawi MP and also PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had both failed to command the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

“I had to step up to save the situation when both candidates for the prime minister post failed to get majority support from the MPs,” he said in his first address to the nation following his swearing-in.

In his special address titled “An Appeal to the Citizens of Malaysia”, Muhyiddin had explained the events that led to him being sworn in.

He said in the early stages, he along with all Bersatu members had given their full support to Dr Mahathir to be re-appointed as the PM.

"Unfortunately, he failed to get the majority support from other MPs and this was clearly stated in a statement released by the Palace on February 28," he said.

However, he said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had made a good decision to interview all party leaders and asked them to name a candidate that could get majority support from all MPs.

"This was when my name was brought up as a candidate for the prime minister post by Bersatu MPs and other party leaders. They told me I had a majority of support," he said.

He said he thought deeply about this before making any decision.

"What was my choice? Do I continue supporting Dr Mahathir who did not get majority support or accept this nomination as a prime minister?" he said.

He said if he had continued to support Dr Mahathir as the prime minister, the political turmoil plaguing the country over the past week could continue and possibly Parliament could be dissolved to make way for snap polls.

"I am aware that all of you are tired of the political uncertainty and in this situation, as a leader, I had to find a way to resolve this, I could not let this uncertainty continue," he said.

Muhyiddin said he met with Dr Mahathir and asked for his support and in that meeting, two other party leaders were also present.

"He stated that he is ready to give way to me if I get majority support and he had even said this in a press conference on February 27," he said.

He said it was with Dr Mahathir's support that he decided to accept the prime minister post.

He added that he had no intention of causing any confrontation with anyone by revealing what had happened.

"I had merely wanted to explain what had transpired so that my sincerity will not be questioned," he said