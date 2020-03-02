Johor Pakatan says coalition played no part in triggering political crisis

State PH coordinator Aminolhuda Hassan said Johor Pakatan is not to be blamed for last week’s political crisis. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 2 — Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) maintained its stand that the coalition had demonstrated its integrity and is not to be blamed for last week’s political crisis that culminated with the collapse of the PH administration.

State PH coordinator Aminolhuda Hassan said from a moral standpoint, the coalition is innocent as it rightfully won the 14th General Election (GE14) nearly two years ago.

“Why should we be ashamed of society? Why is it that we are blamed for the dark events that will be recorded as historical material on Malaysia's democracy?

“We are not half-way thieves that stole the leadership,” said Aminolhuda in reference to the newly-formed ruling coalition called Perikatan Nasional," he said in a statement issued this morning.

Aminolhuda, who is also PH component Parti Amanah Negara’s (Amanah) Johor chapter chief, said people judge political leaders, particularly Malay leaders if they have integrity, dignity and principles.

“We are grateful to have a leader like Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Mohamad Sabu who were not part of a group of politicians that misused their political power and have scandals or allegations they face in court,” he said.

Aminolhuda, who is also the Parit Yaani assemblyman, said he was surprised when young people like former Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman dared to take risks from his own party by opposing the newly-formed coalition and questioning their integrity.

“Young people want to see the future of the country being led by dignified leaders. It is this courage that will see the nation's image being respected and trusted internationally.

“However, a group has managed to break PH’s internal ties. It is through this that the group trapped PH, especially Anwar and his allies Amanah and DAP,” said Aminolhuda, who is also a former Johor senior executive council member in the previous state administration.

On Friday, Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad was officially installed as the new Johor Mentri Besar by state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at the Istana Bukit Serene here.

This follows a statement by the Johor Palace on Thursday in which Sultan Ibrahim said he hoped the new coalition government could be formed immediately, following a deadlock in the state.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS had at that time claimed to have secured a simple majority in Johor with an unidentified PH assemblyman’s pledge of support tipping the scales in their favour.

Previously, PH had 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, nine from Amanah and five from PKR.

Bersatu withdrew from PH on Monday, following the resignation of its chairman Dr Mahathir as prime minister.

After a week of uncertainty and political intrigue, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin emerged as the unexpected victor in what was initially thought to be a power struggle between Dr Mahathir and PKR president Anwar.

Muhyiddin, who is also the Pagoh MP, was sworn in as the eighth prime minister of Malaysia yesterday.



