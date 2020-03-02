Good things heading Kelantan’s way under new govt, says analyst

The flags of several parties are seen along the Wakaf Bharu-Tumpat road in Kelantan March 23, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KOTA BHARU, March 2 — After 28 years of being claimed to have been left out of the country’s mainstream development, Kelantan which has been governed by PAS since 1990 is expected to undergo a ‘facelift’ now that it is part of the new Muafakat Nasional coalition, said a political analyst.



Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) Professional and Continuing Education Centre (PACE) lecturer Dr Nik Mawardi Mohamed said the state is expected to once again reap the benefits of being part of the federal administration, just like when it was part of the National Alliance government from 1973-74 and Barisan Nasional from 1974 to 1977.



He said Kelantan had several advantages when its leader Tan Sri Mohd Asri Muda was appointed to the Cabinet, along with other BN leaders



“PAS’ entry into the federal government will open a lot of doors for federal funding to develop the state.



“One of the major issues that will be pushed forward by the Kelantan government will of course be the petroleum royalty that has been long delayed, and now has the potential to be resolved,” he said when contacted by Bernama.



Elaborating, the political analyst said Kelantan is bound to enjoy major changes should this new government push ahead with Kelantan’s demands for the oil royalties.



“The same goes with the Kelantan MPs, who now stand a chance to be part of the Cabinet and help develop the state further.



“As long as there are no changes in the government mid-way, these new developments augur well for Kelantan and will give the state and its people a chance for a better future,” he said.



Meanwhile, political observer, Datuk Sayuti Mukhtar said he was confident more aid would be channelled to Kelantan in efforts to develop the state further.



“When BN was part of the federal government, it cannot be denied that aid was still being channelled and many projects were brought in, and I believe after this, more projects will be added.



“This political alliance under Perikatan Nasional will have a major impact on Kelantan’s development, of which its people must be grateful for,” he said. — Bernama



