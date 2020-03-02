Explain stance on Zahid’s claim charges ‘politically-motivated’, Bersatu Youth tells Muhyiddin

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves before heading for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia Youth wing has demanded for party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to state his stand on new ally Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s claim that his court cases are politically-motivated.

In a statement, the wing said it wants Muhyiddin, who was sworn in as prime minister with the backing of Zahid’s party Umno, to state whether he agrees that the charges were made selectively.

“We wish to demand for the president’s stand and explanation on Zahid’s statement today.

“In his statement, he said that charges against him were politically-motivated and selective,” the statement said.

“Didn’t the grassroots work hard to ensure that Zahid’s misconduct be brought to face the courts based on the principles of transparency and greater good)?” it asked.

Earlier today, Zahid had clarified his ongoing corruption trial in the High Court in Kuala Lumpur has only been deferred by one day and that it has not been dropped.

While alleging that the charges he is facing are politically-motivated, Zahid insisted that he will clear his name in court.

The former deputy prime minister’s explanation came after the High Court allowed his lawyer’s request to have the ongoing trial postponed to tomorrow, instead of resuming today as previously scheduled.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office later clarified that Muhyiddin was only scheduled to meet the heads of Malaysia’s security forces today and not with party leaders to discuss the formation of the new Cabinet.

It is understood that the High Court has directed for the hearing to continue this afternoon after learning of this fact.