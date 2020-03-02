Ex-minister says tested negative for Covid-19

The ex-minister from Bersatu said he is under quarantine at home in compliance with the standard operating procedure in the management of Covid-19 by the Health Ministry. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — A former minister said to have been exposed to a Covid-19 positive patient confirmed today that he has tested negative to the disease.

The ex-minister from Bersatu said he is under quarantine at home in compliance with the standard operating procedure in the management of Covid-19 by the Health Ministry.

“Screened alright, tested negative, but self-quarantined at home,” he said in a brief reply to Bernama over WhatsApp.

“I’m well, Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God),” the MP said.

News has been circulating on social media since yesterday of a former minister and a former deputy minister having been in close contact with the Covid-19 positive case No. 26 and also having been in direct contact with other people, including media practitioners, raising concern that they may have to undergo health screening. — Bernama