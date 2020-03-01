With Muhyiddin now PM, Azmin vows new government’s commitment to reform

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali (centre) and other party leaders gather at the residence of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (right) leaving for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali asserted today that the new government led by the country's eight prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be committed to a national agenda for "inclusive prosperity" and "institutional reform."

Azmin, seen as one of the key figures who engineered the coup that fell the Pakatan Harapan government, said in a statement to congratulate Muhyiddin's appointment said his faction will strive to form a legitimate government that is based on the Constitution and the Rukunegara.

"We are committed to the national agenda to drive the economy, guarantee inclusive prosperity, preserve security and sovereignty, strengthen unity as well as ensure institutional reform," he said.

He also lauded Muhyiddin as a trustworthy leader with experience and integrity.

Azmin and 10 other MPs had initally left PKR in a purported bid to keep Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in power.

However, most of them are now believed to have joined Bersatu and put their support behind Muhyiddin, even as Dr Mahathir has gathered support of at least 113 MPs to be prime minister.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara this morning.

The swearing-in comes amid dispute over Muhyiddin's claim that he commands majority support from the Dewan Rakyat.