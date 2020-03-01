Syed Saddiq says ready to pay any price for rejecting Umno

Armada Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman leaves the Perdana Leadership Foundation in Putrajaya March 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Mac 1 — Bersatu Youth chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said he would not work with Umno no matter how the party chooses to discipline him.

He said he wanted to be a clean politician and abhorred those in Umno he claimed abused their power.

Syed Saddiq was responding to questions about Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s Datuk Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof, who said party renegades would be dropped.

“I disagree with working with Umno en bloc as they are the biggest party now, but based on corruption. I don’t want to be seen with them.

“If that means getting the sack then so be it,” the Muar MP said.

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister this morning as the head of a new Perikatan Nasional government.

Pockets of Bersatu including Syed Saddiq remain loyal to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who insisted that he still has the support of 112 federal lawmakers.