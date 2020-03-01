Perak govt set to change hands next, as Bersatu reps fall in line with Muhyiddin

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters after launching the sales of the Rumah Perakku housing project in Gopeng January 13, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, March 1 — The Perak state government will likely see a shift of power as Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia chairman and mentri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu is set to follow Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s step to join forces with Barisan Nasional and PAS.

Ahmad Faizal Azumu and state chapter secretary Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin were spotted together with Muhyiddin at the latter’s house in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, ahead of Muhyiddin’s swearing in as prime minister this morning.

Several videos of the duo supporting Muhyiddin were making rounds in social media.

Muhyiddin, who came in as a late choice in the race to be the next prime minister, is currently supported by Bersatu, former PKR member Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s faction, PAS, Umno, PBRS, MCA and MIC as well as the Sarawak parties.

Perak State Legislative Assembly was hung after Bersatu officially pulled out from Pakatan Harapam (PH) earlier this week.

Despite the party exit from PH, Ahmad Faizal on Tuesday said that Perak government was functioning as usual despite changes to the ruling coalition.

Ahmad Faizal also said he still commanded the support of the majority and could remain as the mentri besar.

However, it was unclear which political divided had supported him.

Ahmad Faizal also did not respond to the queries from the media on this matter since the day Bersatu left PH.

With Bersatu’s exit, the Perak PH coalition is now left with 28 seats, which consist of 18 DAP assemblymen, six Amanah assemblymen and four PKR assemblymen.

Ahmad Faizal and Zainol are likely to join the Umno and PAS bloc, who currently has 28 seats, after their support toward Muhyiddin were seen in the videos.

The bloc is also expected to be strengthened by independent candidate Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi who had initially pledged to support Ahmad Faizal as the mentri besar.

With this, the bloc is expected to get a simple majority of 31 seats in the State Assembly, which is sufficient to form a ruling government.

Chances of Ahmad Faizal to return to PH coalition is also unlikely should Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad triumph over Muhyiddin as the Prime Minister, as the former last night announced he has the support of 114 MPs — which exceeds the simple majority of 112 MPs — to be prime minister.

This because a source from Perak DAP on Friday night told Malay Mail that some of the state PH assemblymen would not want Ahmad Faizal as the mentri besar, after Bersatu decided to quit PH.

No party leaders from Perak DAP and PKR have declared their support for Ahmad Faizal as mentri besar until today after Bersatu exit from PH, except Amanah, who unanimously backs Ahmad Faizal.

Its chairman Datuk Asmuni Awi on Wednesday declared the party full support for Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu to lead the state administration.

However, Amanah is now unlikely to reiterate their support for Ahmad Faizal, following the latest political development in Putrajaya, where the party has sided with Dr Mahathir.