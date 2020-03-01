PAS accuses Pakatan of challenging Agong by disputing Muhyiddin’s appointment

Kamaruzaman Mohamad speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur January 17, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 1 — Islamist party PAS has accused Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Pakatan Harapan of allegedly challenging the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by questioning the ruler’s decision to swear in Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin as prime minister.

Its information chief Kamaruzaman Mohamad said the Agong had exercised his wisdom discretion in finding a solution for the country’s political turmoil which he claimed was brought on by Pakatan Harapan.

“The fact is, in the last seven days of the political crisis, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has exercised extreme courtesy in handling the issue while maintaining peace and order in the country,” he said in the statement.

“If its true that Pakatan Harapan wants to pursue challenging the decision, PAS urged them to use the right channels as provided by law, like proposing a vote of no confidence in Parliament.

“Don’t act outside the law to the point where you are betraying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he added.

This comes as Dr Mahathir claimed earlier the Yang di-Pertuan Agong has refused to grant him audience to prove that Pakatan Harapan and him commands the support of the majority of the Dewan Rakyat.

The former prime minister also lamented that the rule of law is not being followed, as Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin would be sworn in as prime minister even when the Pagoh MP allegedly does not have the numbers to back him.

Despite previously calling for a snap election, PAS had suddenly thrown its support behind Muhyiddin to become prime minister and has now lauded his appointment.