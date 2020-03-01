Muhyiddin leaves Istana Negara after sworn in as 8th PM

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin leaves Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Malaysia’s eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has left the palace compounds after his swearing in ceremony at the Istana Negara today.

Muhyiddin was sworn in at around 10.30am by Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah, resolving Malaysia’s week-long political crisis that occurred after seventh prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad tendered his resignation.

He had arrived at around 9.51 am in a black Proton Perdana carrying the number plate W9R along with a convoy of five vehicles and left at 12.10pm. He was in the palace for around two hours.

As he left the palace grounds in his convoy, Muhyiddin had winded down his window and waved to the press covering the event, similar to his arrival.

This morning, the Pagoh MP had left his private residence in Bukit Damansara together with Gombak MP and former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, Marang MP and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and Bagan Datoh MP and Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He had obtained the consent of the King to be appointed as the eighth prime minister yesterday when he convinced Sultan Abdullah that he is likely to command majority in Parliament.

However, his claims were disputed by Dr Mahathir who said he did not have the majority, as Pakatan Harapan has the support of at least 113 MPs out of 222.

Unfortunately for the Langkawi lawmaker Sultan Abdullah had ignored his request for an audience and proceeded with Muhyiddin’s swearing-in ceremony.