Muhyiddin arrives in Istana Negara for swearing in as 8th PM

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he arrives at Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has arrived at Istana Negara for his swearing in ceremony as Malaysia's eighth prime minister, following a week-long political tussle.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president arrived to the palace grounds via Gate One at 9.51am in a black Proton Perdana carrying the number plate W9R.

He is set to be sworn in at 10.30am today.

Yesterday, the Yang Di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah had consented to Muhyiddin's appointment, believing that he possibly commands the majority of Parliament.

Muhyiddin had left his house together with Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali; Umno president and Bagan Datoh MP Datuk Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and; PAS president and Marang MP Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Around 20 police officers also stood as an honour guard to welcome Muhyiddin and his convoy.

Upon arrival to the palace’s entrance Malaysia’s latest prime minister had waved to members of the press covering the event amid cries of: “Tan Sri! Tan Sri!”

However, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his team had worked up to the 11th hour to convince the King that he controlled the majority of Parliament.

The Langkawi lawmaker had held a press conference this morning stating that Muhyiddin does not control the majority in Parliament but Sultan Abdullah had refused to meet with the re-appointed Pakatan Harapan prime minister hopeful.

Malaysia was hit with a political turmoil for a week after Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation as prime minister and Bersatu chairman resulting in an intense power grab for the vacuum that he left by the political parties.

Bersatu was split in two with a minority faction supporting Dr Mahathir while the majority of their 26 MPs had stuck to their party’s president.

PKR on the other hand saw an exodus of nine MPs under rogue leader Azmin and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin.