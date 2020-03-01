Indonesia’s Jokowi congratulates 8th PM Muhyiddin

Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Malaysia’s eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the occasion of his swearing-in, today. — Reuters pic

JAKARTA, March 1 — Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) sent a congratulatory message to Malaysia’s eighth Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the occasion of his swearing-in, today.

The message was sent via the Twitter account of Jokowi’s spokesperson, Fadjroel Rachman, via his Twitter account @fadjroel.

“President Jokowi congratulates Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s inauguration; God-willing it will be successful. I hope that the good relations between the two countries will always be blessed,~ FR #Jubir #BungJubir @JubirPresidenRI @malaysiakini @bernamadotcom,” tweeted Fadjroel.

Muhyiddin, who is also the president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), today took the oath of office as the eighth Prime Minister in the presence of the King of Malaysia, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

The swearing-in took place at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Minor Throne Room) of Istana Negara at 10.33 am. — Bernama