Dr M at Perdana Leadership Foundation to meet Bersatu Youth reps

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir is seen driving to the Perdana Leadership Foundation March 1, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Mac 1 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrived at the Perdana Leadership Foundation here for a meeting with leaders of Bersatu Youth (Armada).

Dr Mahathir was seen driving a black Audi into the compound at 4.50pm and was greeted by chants of “Hidup Tun” from supporters and members of Bersatu.

Apart from Dr Mahathir, Armada chief Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, DAPSY chief Howard Lee, and Datuk A. Kadir Jasin were also spotted.

They are believed to be meeting to chart their next steps in the remaining contest for control of the government.

Dr Mahathir resigned unexpectedly as the prime minister last week, allowing Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to secure the position for himself through an alliance with former rivals PAS and Umno, among others.