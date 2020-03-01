Baru Bian says supporting Dr M based on working experience

Selangau MP Baru Bian arrives at Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur February 28, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Selangau MP Baru Bian said his experience in working with former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had led to his decision in leaving Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali’s camp.

The former works minister said in a press statement today that over the past 21 months under Dr Mahathir’s leadership he was able to achieve “many tasks” to improve his home state of Sarawak.

“His Shared Prosperity Vision was taking shape under his leadership, and I had his support to initiate several key projects for Sarawak after 50 years.

“This included the Sarawak Sabah Link Road, the TransBorneo Highway, dilapidated schools, hospital repairs and so on.

“Not forgetting the savings from the Pan Borneo cancellation of PDP (middleman) of RM2.86 billion, which will be put to good use for Sarawak state. Under YAB Tun’s Budget 2020, one of the biggest allocations was accorded to Sarawak,” said Baru.

He elaborated that this led to him pledging his support for Dr Mahathir to complete his term as prime minister which led to his sacking from PKR on February 26.

He said that he and his colleagues took the decision to support Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s eighth prime minister when he learned that Dr Mahathir was not keen on the job anymore.

However, the moment the Langkawi MP voiced his intention to take the country’s highest political position once again, Baru decided to throw his lot with Dr Mahathir.